CCHMP honors Mitch Timm

Bill Timm, center, tosses the ashes of his brother, Mitch Timm, off of "Moun Kabrit" — Goat Mountain in Haiti during a memorial ceremony earlier this year. This is the road that is traveled from Port-au-Prince to the Carroll County Haiti Project mission in Juampas. Mitch Timm was one of CCHP’s original members and the ceremony honored his long-time dedication to the Haiti mission.