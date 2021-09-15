CC Democrats plan Fall Fest

Carroll County Democrats are holding a Fall Fest Friday, Sept. 17, at Manny’s Pizza, 211 Main St., Savanna.
A social hour is set for 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. The menu includes pizza, chicken, cheesy potatoes, salad and dessert.
Tickets are $25 per person and donations are welcome.
Guest speaker is Maurice West of Rockford, an Illinois state representative from the 67th House district.
West, 36, was elected in November 2018. He serves on six committees: Higher Education, Judiciary-Criminal, Mental Health and Addiction, Public Utilities, Restorative Justice, and Revenue and Finance.
The Fall Fest will also have a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.
To purchase tickets or for more information, call Ron Preston at 815-541-6982.