Over the past week workers have been erecting the main headworks building for Mount Carroll’s new $13.3 million wastewater treatment facility along Mill Street. Backfill for the elevated headworks building was completed in late January and pre-cast wall panels for the headworks and UV building have been erected the first two weeks of February. After pre-cast wall panels are set and grouted, the roof system will be installed. All other work will begin when the weather improves.