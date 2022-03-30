Downtown MC sidewalk work now underway

By BOB WATSON
Construction began Monday morning, March 28, on a major downtown Mount Carroll project that is expected to take most of April to complete.
The project is for the removal and replacement of non-ADA compliant sidewalk on the north side along East Market Street from North Clay to North Main Streets, along with the crosswalk and ramps on the east corners of East Market and North Main Streets in the downtown district.
Other miscellaneous work includes utility adjustments and replacement as required to facilitate the work. The brick will be removed and reinstalled as required.
Law Excavating of Mount Carroll was awarded the contract with a bid of $160,228.
Remaining money from the city’s Revolving Loan Fund will cover $119,777 of the total project cost, with the city paying the $40,451 difference.
The project will in part be funded by a Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Revolving Loan Fund (RLF), according to Jill Pepin of Community Funding & Planning Services.
“Mount Carroll had a Community Development Revolving Loan Fund that was established in 2004 and was closed in December 2018,” said Pepin. “Throughout the life of the RLF, the City completed two infrastructure projects and entered into four loan agreements.”
MSA Professional Services, Inc. (MSA) is the consulting engineer for the City of Mount Carroll and is providing construction engineering services on the project.
Cody Berger is the field engineer and will be on-site part-time during construction to inspect the contractors’ work and assist in answering any questions that property owners may have.
Water will be shut off to individual businesses on the north side of East Market Street for a short duration while Law Excavating relocates curb stops and boxes. Residents will be given advance notice of water shutdowns. Property owners also will be notified if a boil order is necessary.
The north parking lane of East Market Street will be closed throughout construction. Lane closures on East Market Street may be required during some construction activities, but will be kept to a minimum, MSA said.
“Traffic control devices will be installed for your safety, and we ask that all residents be courteous and obey all traffic control and drive slowly through work areas,” said Jared Fluhr, project engineer with MSA. “We also ask that residents be aware of construction equipment and activities, and please exercise safety in and around construction zones.”
Construction includes the following estimated schedule:
•Week of March 28—Utilities, removals and aggregate base preparation.
•Week of April 4—Curb and gutter and sidewalk.
•Week of April 11—ADA ramps and decorative concrete.
•Week of April 18—Brick reinstallation and clean-up.