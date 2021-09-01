Center sites, plans spur questions, debate

Mount Carroll City Council members were presented with several site locations and designs for the William J. Davis Community Center during their Tuesday, Aug. 24, meeting held in the Kraft Building. Community center proposals for sites and designs were presented by representatives from Russell and Streamline Architects. Ald. Mike Risko, seated second from right, poses questions about the plans to one of the representatives. A community meeting to discuss the sites and plans will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, in the Kraft Building.