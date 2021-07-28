Lions Youth Fishing Derby

Save the date, Saturday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. until noon for the Annual Mount Carroll Lions Club’s Youth Fishing Derby.
All kids ages 13 and under, accompanied by an adult, are invited to join Lions Club members for a day of catch and release fishing at Paschke Pond, 16011 Scenic Palisades Rd., Mount Carroll.
Lions Club members will be on hand and stationed around the pond to help bait hooks, release fish and net the big one. Bait will be provided and there will be a few extra poles and life jackets if needed.
The Lions will provide lunch and s'mores following the fishing. And, the Lions’ roving photographer will be on hand to capture that Kodak moment when your child hooks into that "monster fish"!
It is a great time and it is all free! Come and join the Mount Carroll Lions for this great outdoor adventure at beautiful Paschke Pond.