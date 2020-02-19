THOMSON—The Mississippi Flyway chapter of Waterfowl USA will hold its Sportsman’s Banquet Saturday, Feb. 29, at Majestic Pines in Thomson. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and Dusty’s will cater the meal.
Banquet tickets are available by calling 309-887-4390 or emailing ronkaufman1@msn.com.
An auction featuring sporting goods, decoys, deer packages and wildlife art is planned.
A special portion of the banquet is reserved for beginning hunters. Hunting families are encouraged to bring their kids as they will have games just for them. Older youths are also eligible to participate in the "Free Youth Gun raffle." Several sponsors of the event have donated toward this special event for the kids.
Another kids’ activity is a ring toss game that allows kids to win prizes and feel like they are a part of the evening.
“The idea of involving kids in the event is to keep the traditions of hunting, shooting and outdoor sports strong,” said Ron Kaufman of the Mississippi Flyway chapter. “Hard Core Decoy Co. has helped Waterfowl USA chapters by offering a box of decoys for every kid attending the banquet. Also, Barn Ridge Kennels of Geneseo is offering a black pup to help the chapter make money for conservation.”
A ladies raffle is planned that will feature many prizes and a ladies handgun. There also are raffles for deer hunting packages, waterfowl hunting packages, sporting goods, wildlife art and collectables.
Mississippi Flyway chapter of Waterfowl USA, a wetland and waterfowl conservation group, uses funds for local conservation efforts. For more information about the banquet or to volunteer to help, call Ron Kaufman at 309-887-4390.