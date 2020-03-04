A hot meal, smiles and kind words are delivered by the Allure of Mount Carroll Meals on Wheels volunteers on weekdays to frail older adults living in their own homes.
Allure of Mount Carroll is carrying on the tradition of more than 41 years of commitment to caring for persons in need in our community by providing nutritious meals through their Meals on Wheels program.
The vital program relies on the dedication and long-time volunteer services of the members of the local faith community.
Members of the Mount Carroll Church of God, Mount Carroll United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church, First Lutheran Church, and SS John & Catherine Catholic Church reliably deliver meals weekdays, including holidays.
Hot, well-balanced and affordable meals are prepared daily by Allure's dietary staff and include a main entree, dessert, bread and butter. Frozen meals are also available for individuals living in Mount Carroll or outlying areas.
A good hot meal accompanied by a week-day visit helps to provide a safety check for persons receiving the meals.
For more information, or to receive Meals on Wheels, call Cindy Rogers, Dietary Manager, at 815-244-7715.