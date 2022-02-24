CCT garage to be next to Center

By SAMANTHA PIDDE
While officially approving a half-million dollar grant for a new Carroll County Transit garage last week, the Carroll County Board learned of a planned donation of land from a local citizen.
In late January, Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced nearly $220 million in Rebuild Illinois Funding, supporting statewide transit and port projects. At that time, Carroll County Transit (CCT) was awarded $536,000 of that funding to purchase land and construct a 60-foot by 120-foot structure to house the organization's four buses and 10 vans.
When the County Board met Thursday, Feb. 17, one agenda item was the formal approval of the grant. During discussion, Carroll County Administrator Mike Doty explained that the plans to purchase an IDOT-owned wooded piece of land off East Benton Street at the eastern edge of Mount Carroll just off Illinois 64, had recently changed.
Instead, new plans will see the garage built adjacent to the CCT office's current location at 17612 E. Benton St.
Doty reported that after the awarding of the grant, Harold Andresen reached out about donating the land next to the CCT office. Andresen provided funding for the construction of the community building at 17612 E. Benton St., which houses the Senior Center, CCT and the Veterans Assistance Commission.
The property Andresen plans to donate is just over an acre and Doty noted that unlike the original site, this property is within city limits and includes water and sewer.
"This is a really nice site to build on," Doty said.
The county administrator said the IDOT has already agreed to the use of this new piece of property for the project, utilizing the grant funding.
County Board Chairman Kevin Reibel pointed out that this donation from Andresen will open up additional funding, which would have been used to purchase a property.
"It is great that we can use the full grant money to build it," Reibel said.
Doty said that hopefully, they might have an official agreement between Andresen and the county by the next meeting.
Board member Keith Vandermyde suggested the board send a thank you to Andresen for his generosity.