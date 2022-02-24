CCT garage to be next to Center

A garage to house the Carroll County Transit’s 14-vehicle fleet of four buses and 10 vans will now be constructed on land immediately east of the community building at 17612 E. Benton St. in Mount Carroll, which houses the CCT office, the Senior Center and the Veterans Assistance Commission. The additional land next to the current parking lot, needed for the new garage, was donated by Harold Andresen, who had donated the land and building, for the community center. CCT Operations Manager Alicia Kness, right, and CCT Grant Manager Mary Maszk stand with some of the vehicles.