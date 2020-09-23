Library expansion plans presented to public

A steady stream of people stopped by the Mount Carroll District Library Saturday, Sept. 19, to learn more about the planned $2.3 million upgrade to the current library facility. Library officials have said the project will add 7,289 square feet of library space through the addition of two stories at the rear of the building and the use of the current exposed basement. The Carnegie building portion of the project includes rehabilitation and updates while maintaining its historic integrity. Library Board of Trustees President Laurel Bergren, second from right, discusses the project with Jack Kromer while library Trustee Paula Watson, left, and library Director Pam Naples listen.