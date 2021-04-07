Clock's return to Main Street is groups' goal

By SAMANTHA PIDDE
Savanna residents are working together to restore the clock that used to be displayed outside Engel's Jewelry on the 300 block of Main Street.
A wind-up clock was first put in that location in the 1890s, before being replaced with an electric one a few decades later. Former jewelry store owner Bill Engel explained that Elliott's Jewelry Store installed the clock as an advertising tool to draw people to the store.
"They would always know where the jewelry store was due to the clock," Engel, who resides in Lena, told the Savanna Times-Journal in an email.
The clock remained there over the decades until 2007, when it was knocked down by a vehicle. On Aug. 6, 2007, a Savanna man drove his van up on the curb on the west side of the street, hitting the clock and knocking it off its foundation. Engel arrived that morning to find the clock on the sidewalk.
According to the Aug. 9, 2007, edition of the Savanna Times-Journal, Engel recalled that the original wind-up clock was knocked over in 1940, when the A&P delivery man backed into it. It was then replaced by the electrical clock.
Since the 2007 accident, the clock has mostly remained in storage. Engel said he was nearing retirement from his Savanna jewelry store and was hesitant to repair or replace it. However, he did repair the inner workings of the clock, but not the damaged base.
Six years ago Engel donated the clock to the Savanna Historical Society. Last year, a representative from the Savanna Rotary Club reached out to Engel, asking what had become of the clock.
In late January of this year, the Savanna City Council heard from Savanna Police Chief and Savanna Rotary Club representative Jeff Doran that the club is paying to have the clock fixed by Americlock in Indianapolis, Ind.
Doran recently confirmed that the cost to repair the clock is approximately $8,200, plus the cost of having it installed.
The plan is to locate the clock in front of the Savanna Museum and Cultural Center at 406 Main St. The Savanna City Council has approved a request to place the clock there and the Rotary Club is seeking approval from the Illinois Department of Transportation to install the clock at that location.
Juliene McCormick of the Savanna Historical Society said the organization is grateful to the Savanna Rotarians for taking on the clock restoration project.
"We are very excited about it being restored and so proud to have it be a part of the Savanna Museum and Cultural Center, which has become a key aspect of Savanna's Main Street," McCormick told the Times-Journal in an email.
"The Museum's mission is preserving Savanna history and also works to offer quality events to Savanna and surrounding communities,” said McCormick. “Adding the working, beautiful Engel's clock adds another wonderful piece of history that the Savanna Historical Society is proud to display."
To make a donation to the project, send checks, marked Clocked Repair, to Savanna Historical Society, P.O. Box 124, Savanna, IL 61074.