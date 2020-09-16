The public is invited to view library rehabilitation and expansion architectural designs Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Mount Carroll District Library, 208 N. Main St.
Staff and several library board trustees will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to answer questions and provide individual tours of the building.
The planned $2.3 million upgrade to the current library facility adds 7,289 square feet of library space through the addition of two stories at the rear of the current building and the utilization of the current exposed basement. The Carnegie building portion of the project includes rehabilitation and upgrades while maintaining its historic integrity.
"The Mount Carroll District Library acknowledges its growing demand for library services and its physical limitations," said Library Board President Laurel Bergren. "We are so excited to share the culmination of over six years of planning in order to address the lack of accessibility and space."
According to a Gallup poll based on 2019 library usage, on average, U.S. adults go to the library nearly once a month, making library visits "the most common cultural activity Americans engage in, by far."
The Mount Carroll District Library is no exception, Bergren said, noting that almost 8,600 patrons visited the library during 2019, an increase of over 25 percent over the past four years.
"The library regularly conducts programming and workshops off-site due to the high numbers of attendees," said Library Director Pam Naples. "The new addition will enable us to increase our offerings and meet the current and future needs of our patrons."
The Mount Carroll District Library project recently received official notification from Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White of its eligibility to receive a $1,157,245.24 grant from the Illinois Public Library Construction Act Grant Program. The library must raise approximately $680,000 in order to receive the state funding of the project by June 30, 2021.
For more information, call Library Director Naples at 815-244-1751.