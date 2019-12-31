MC’s wastewater plant taking shape

Construction continues to make steady progress on Mount Carroll's new wastewater treatment plant (WWTP). The city broke ground on the approximately $13.3-million project in late August. The project is being funded by a 30-year IEPA loan, with 45 percent principle loan forgiveness and an .8 percent interest rate. Leander Construction has completed exterior wall pours for the UV structure and west footings and walls for the Headworks building. Fisher Excavating has begun work on yard piping and manhole installation between structures. Construction of the new WWTP just east of the existing plant is being mandated by the state. Mount Carroll's current plant was built in the late 1950s and last updated in the 1970s. Expected completion of the new plant is November 2020.

Bob Watson Photo