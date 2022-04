The Savanna VFW Post 2223 recently donated $200 to the Savanna Hippity Hoppity Easter Egg Hunt, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Old Mill Park in Savanna. The donation came from the Queen of Hearts Fund. Pictured from left are Alex Chadwick, VFW Post 2223 member; Katie Herrig, Easter Egg Hunt committee member; and Mike Raleigh, Senior Vice Commander VFW Post 2223.