LUELLA S. AUDE

SAVANNA—Luella Struve Aude, 98, of Savanna, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna.
A private family service and burial in the Andover Cemetery, Andover, Iowa, will be held.
She was born Aug. 24, 1921, in Almont Iowa, the daughter of Joseph W. and Christina (Matthiesen) Struve. She spent her childhood in Clinton Iowa, graduating from Clinton High School in 1939.
Luella married Herman Aude on Nov. 8, 1941, in Kahoka, Mo. She and Herman celebrated 52+ years of marriage until Herman's passing in June of 1994. They farmed and lived in Carroll County most of their married life (Chadwick and rural Mount Carroll). Luella moved to Savanna shortly after her husband's passing.
A homemaker, she also worked many years at Alco Manufacturing in Savanna, retiring in 1983. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Savanna. She loved to garden, cook, crochet, sew and play cards in her spare time. She enjoyed watching over her grandchildren in her healthy retirement years.
Luella will be dearly missed by her daughter, Lorraine (Steven) Haring of Savanna; grandsons, Justin (Brandy) Haring of Fulton and Matthew Haring and Aaron Haring of Savanna; great-grandsons, Caden and Reese Haring of Fulton; brother-in-law, Bob Dees of Victor, Mont.; sisters-in-law, Vernita Aude of Mount Carroll and Shirley (Jim) Slothower of Milledgeville; and cousins, nieces, nephews and their extended families.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman; sister, LaVerne Dees; and brothers and sisters-in-law, John Aude, Chuck Aude, Edward and LaVonne Aude, Lester and Polly Aude, Bernice and Louis Weber, and Grace and Dyle Barrett.
Memorials can be given to the Alzheimer's Association/Illinois Chapter at https://www.alz.org/illinois.