SAVANNA—Our father left this earth after a brief, but difficult battle with Covid.
A fighter until the end, he passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the age of 81. He was born Dec. 4, 1940.
Gerald "Jerry" Milton requested a cremation.
He was an avid painter and artist. He painted many of the local signs you see today in Thomson and surrounding areas.
He worked for the railroad for 15 years. He was also a welder.
He is survived by four children: Beverly, Kathryn, Terrie and Joe; and nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion "Dick" and Lillian Milton.