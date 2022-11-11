JAMES D. RUSSELL

SAVANNA—James Douglas Russell, 87, of Savanna, passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Big Meadows Nursing Home, in Savanna.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Mount Carroll. Family and friends are invited to share in Jim's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Jim was born Oct. 20, 1935, in Savanna, the son of Clyde and Myrtle (Sigafus) Russell. He attended Savanna schools, graduating from Savanna High School.
On Aug. 31, 1957, Jim married Florence V. Schleuning at the First United Methodist Church in Savanna. Jim worked nearly 30 years as a union carpenter, here in the Savanna area.
Jim was a member of the local Masons Lodge 285. Always a hard worker, he enjoyed keeping occupied with whatever needed done, whether on the job or at home, especially mowing his lawn. In his free time he enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, and he and Florence took many day bus trips.
Jim is survived by his two sons, Rick Russell of Mount Carroll and Randy Russell of Chicago; daughter, Colleen (Bill) Breuning of Elizabeth; two grandchildren, Haley (Matt) McDearmon and Jessica Russell; three great-grandchildren, Owen Themas, Mason Themas, and Greyson McDearmon; and two sisters, Sharon (Bud) Atherton of Savanna and Penny (Keith) Brown of Savanna.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Myrtle; wife, Florence; sister, Claudia Bailey; and three brothers, Robert, Gerald and Ronald Russell.