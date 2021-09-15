FREEPORT—Wayne T. Linker, 85, of Freeport and previously of Chadwick, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at FHN Memorial Hospital, Freeport.
A private family service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, and you may watch online on Facebook Live by visiting this link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/929704057753499. Burial will be in the Chadwick Cemetery.
A future Celebration of Life service will be held for the public at the Harmony United Methodist Church in Freeport. Date and time will be announced in the near future. A memorial has been established in Wayne's honor.
Wayne was born Dec. 6, 1935, at home near Chadwick, the son of John and Florence (Bundy) Linker. He is a 1953 graduate of Chadwick High School where he played saxophone in the band and was active in FFA.
On March 11, 1956, Wayne married the love of his life, Mina Williams, at the Chadwick Methodist Church and this year they were blessed to celebrate 65 years together.
Wayne started farming with his father at a very young age and spent his life as a dedicated grain and livestock producer of rural Chadwick. He passed his love of the land, animals and pets on to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Wayne enjoyed playing cards, dining out with friends, bowling and going to Wrigley Field to watch his Chicago Cubs play, and in later years watching them on TV.
He was a member of the Chadwick United Methodist Church for many years, where he served as the treasurer for 15 years along with several committees, member of Carroll County Farm Bureau, was a seed representative for many years, a former member of the Chadwick High School Board and a member of the Salem Township Board.
Wayne and Mina moved to Freeport in 2017 and joined the Harmony United Methodist Church. Wayne loved being with his family and was proud of each of them for all of their accomplishments. He was a truly supportive Grandpa sitting on bleachers for years.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Mina of Freeport; two sons, David (Pam) Linker of Coffee Creek, Mont., and Doug (Jeanette) Linker of Lanark; two daughters, Penny (Tom) Ludwig of Lanark and Patty (Denise) Birdsell of Schaumburg; seven grandchildren, Natalie Linker of Florida, Emily (Tyler) Hessler of Montana, Brock Linker of Montana, Whitney Holmes of Lanark, Andrew (Hannah) Ludwig of Lanark, Damaris Linker of Ohio and Hope (Jared) Jobes of Winnebago; three great-grandchildren, Theodore and Ira Hessler and Carter Holmes; and two nephews, Marvin Jones and Randy Linker.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and a brother.