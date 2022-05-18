TAMARA L. ROBERTSON

FULTON—Tamara "Tammy" Lynn Robertson, 58, of Fulton, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa.
Tammy was born Feb. 29, 1964, in Wabash, Ind., the daughter of Linda (Ford) and Bascom Hunt.
Previously from Savanna, she worked at Elkay Manufacturing Company as an assembler. It was there that she met Michael "Mike" Robertson and they went on to marry in 2000. For the past 26 years, they stayed each other's best friends, creating a beautiful life together, and four children: Amber, Danae, Amanda and Kayla.
Tammy was passionate about caring for her husband, children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for anyone who would let her. Additionally, she was fond of keeping up with the work of the household and the many animals she and Mike acquired over the years. Most recently, she and their dog, Jasper, spent their days completing diamond paintings and playing games on her iPad at their new home.
Tammy made sure that her grandchildren, all eight of them, never went without recognition. Each visit they made she was sure to greet them with a hug and say farewell with one too. She was a lover of hugs.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Robertson; four daughters Amber (Brian) Boyer of Savanna, Danae Rubio of Savanna, Amanda (Nathan) Robertson of Fulton, and Kayla (Cory) Robertson of Davenport, Iowa; and eight grandchildren, Jalea, Adam, Ariana, Nicole, Drake, Alyssa, Isabella and Easton.
Tammy was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Hunt; father, Bascom Hunt; brother, Terry Hunt; and both her mother-in-law, Mary Robertson, and father-in-law, Gilbert Robertson.