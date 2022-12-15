FREEPORT—Shirley Gifford, 91, of Freeport, formerly of Mount Carroll, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Law Jones Funeral Home in Lanark, with visitation from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and the service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Mount Carroll.
A memorial has been established in her name for the Church of Christ in Freeport.
Shirley was born Jan. 9, 1931, in Charlotte Township, Livingston County, Ill., the daughter of Clarence and Alice (Milstead) McKinley.
She married Richard Lee Gifford June 7, 1953, in Chatsworth, Ill.
Shirley taught school for 29 1/2 years and was a member of the Church of Christ in Freeport.
She is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey (Alice) Gifford of Freeport and Michael (Emily) Gifford of Dacula, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Brian (Shannon) Gifford of Batavia, Whitney (David) Mitchell of Kent, Wash., Tiffany (Waleed) Wadi of Ankeny, Iowa, Christina (Ian) Voigts of Roscoe, Ill., Elise Gifford of New Brockton, Ala., Andrew Gifford of Montgomery, Ala., and Adam (Deidra) Gifford of Canal Winchester, Ohio; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings.