SAVANNA—Terry L. Koser, 71, of Savanna, passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center, Clinton, Iowa.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a private family memorial service will be held.
Terry was born June 23, 1948, in Savanna, the son of Orville and Mildred (Law) Koser. He attended Savanna schools and graduated from Savanna High School with the Class of 1966.
Shortly after high school, Terry entered into service with the United States Air Force, serving for four years. Following his honorable discharge, Terry married Ronda Reed in 1974. Together, the two of them had four children: Wendy, Terry, Lacey and Corey.
Terry began his post-military professional life with the Savanna Army Depot, working for the Operation Mission Division until his retirement in 1999. He then began work in maintenance for Carroll County Housing, a position he held for many years.
A natural "tinkerer," Terry's maintenance work didn't end on the job. He spent countless hours fixing and restoring old family farm equipment. Most notably, he restored two family tractors from the 1930s. Woodworking also became a key part of his life. Those who loved him know that cutting wood took him to his "happy place." But it was something else that gave him the ultimate joy.
A family man through and through, Terry found no greater joy in life than spending time with his own. His adventures with his beloved wife, Ronda, were the highlights of his days, and he cherished time well-spent with his children.
One summer, Terry decided to knock kayaking off his bucket list, and before long, summer kayaking trips became an annual family tradition. The kids used to "fight" over who was the favorite...that is, until the grandkids came along.
It was soon clear that none of them stood a chance, anymore. Terry approached being a grandpa the same way he had done as a dad. He loved those kids with everything he had, and was immensely proud to support them in their sports and activities. We know he was smiling down on Wednesday night as his grandson, Michael, had a career game, leading West Carroll basketball to a big win just hours after his passing.
Terry will be forever remembered as a man who was always there to help. Family, friend, neighbor, or even stranger; Terry would go the extra mile (quite literally) for you.
Terry will be dearly missed by his wife, Ronda Koser; four children, Wendy (Vinnie) Popkin of Savanna, Terry (Priscilla) Koser of Edelstein, Ill., Lacey (Josh) Hodge of Thomson, and Corey (Kendra) Koser of Chillicothe, Ill.; four grandchildren, Michael, Nolan, Ella and Liam; sister, Bonnie Kaller of Odell, Neb.; numerous nieces and nephews; and many long-time friends.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Mildred Koser, and his cat, Kit.