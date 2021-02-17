CAMBRIDGE—Gladys M. Smith, 98, of Cambridge, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Hammond-Henry Hospital Long Term Care, Geneseo. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Cambridge United Methodist Church. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Gladys Marie Martin was born Aug. 2, 1922, in Danville, Ky., the daughter of Spurgeon and Nellie Spratt Martin. She was educated in the Danville schools and was a graduate of Bryant and Stratton Business College in Louisville, Ky. Her marriage to Albert G. Smith took place on Aug. 27, 1944, in Mount Carroll. He passed away on April 6, 2005.
She was secretary to the CO of the Army Air Force College Training Detachment at Centre College, Danville, Ky., where she met and worked with Albert. She was a secretary at Hondo AAF Base, Hondo, Tx., office clerk at Indiantown Gap Army Base, Harrisburg, Pa., secretary to Dean of Williston Hall Dormitory at Northern Illinois University, and was a typist at Colorado State College. Gladys worked as a bookkeeper at the Henry County Farm Service, and she worked part time at the Henry County Clerk's Office and was a secretary to the psychologist of the Henry County Special Education District.
Her memberships included the Cambridge United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women, where she spent many hours as a volunteer. She loved working with the Gourmet Shop ladies every Monday morning for over 20 years. She also loved golf, bridge, and all crafts. Her special interests were sewing, oil painting, basket making, and knitting.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, and four sisters. She is survived by nieces and nephews, and long time friends, Laurie and Dave Wongstrom.