MARILYN BECKER

MOUNT CARROLL—Marilyn Grace (Getz) Becker, the family historian, always said, "We should look forward and learn from the past."
At the age of 93, Marilyn passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, peacefully at home.
On June 30, 1926, Marilyn became the first-born of Lawrence and Grace (Downing) Getz. While growing up on the family dairy farm near Mount Carroll, she learned from "Papa" that when you saw a job needed to be done, you rolled up your sleeves and got started. Marilyn is a 1944 graduate of Mount Carroll High School. On May 24, 1944, Marilyn married Allen Paul Becker.
They began farming near Mount Carroll and Marilyn wrote, "I would milk the cows while he was working in the field." It was a team effort, They raised four children and were blessed with 43 years of marriage, before Allen's passing April 29, 1987. Marilyn continued to farm nine more years before moving to town where she enjoyed helping others by sharing her positive, strong spirit in many ways.
As she was entering her 80’s, Marilyn thought about all the progress and many changes in the world. She decided to write an autobiography, and in the Introduction said, "I am not a writer, but just a country girl who lived a simple and blessed life." And, "I always tried to find a way to make whatever it was to come out for the best."
She touched many friends and family with her talents, by baking birthday and wedding cakes, crocheting afghans, comfort shawls, and even designing pocket-prayer quilts that she made and distributed to many.
Marilyn was a long-time member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mount Carroll, the Carroll County Farm Bureau, the Jacobstown Community Club, the RSVP, Retired Senior Volunteer Club, and she spearheaded TOPS in Mount Carroll.
She will be dearly missed by three children, Beverly (Jim) Hufman of Morrison, Elaine Morhardt of Mount Carroll, and Wayne (Kathy) Becker of Mount Carroll; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; numerous step-grandchildren; a sister, Florence Sisler of Coralville, Iowa; and a brother, Leroy (Hazel) Getz of Savanna.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Allen; a daughter, Colleen Becker; two sisters, Doris Schubert and Marcia Hessenius; and both parents.
Marilyn leaves us with her concluding thought from her autobiography: "Smile and the world smiles with you: weep and you weep alone. You can be miserable or happy and I choose to be happy."