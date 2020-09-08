MOUNT CARROLL—John E. Boelkens, 78, longtime resident of Mount Carroll, passed away at home Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Mount Carroll Church of God. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Mount Carroll.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at the church. Masks are required.
Memorials may be made to Church of God Missions in John's honor. Friends and family are invited to share in John's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.