MOUNT CARROLL—Rosemarie Kirwan, 71, of Mount Carroll, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at home.
She was born on March 8, 1949, in Chicago, to Herman and Laura Siepman. She married Edward Kirwan on Nov. 15, 1969.
She was a retired legal secretary.
She was a member of the Illinois Downstreamers, Volo Bog and two recorder groups, as well as being an avid gardener, canoeist, birder, dog agility and quilter.
Survivors include her husband, Edward Kirwan; daughter, Lorrie (Rick) Ciccotosto; son, Eric (Katie) Kirwan; sister, Joan Penn; brother, Ron (Dorothy) Siepman; sisters-in-law, Karen (Greg) Bazilewich and Judy (George) LaGrow; grandsons, Bruce and Ben Ciccotosto and Lucas Kirwan; and several nieces and nephews.
A family and friends remembrance will be announced on a later date.