HAROLD S. KRUSE

LANARK—Harold Stanley "Bud" Kruse, 82, formerly of Lanark and Freeport and more recently Crossville, Tenn., passed to his Heavenly home early Sunday morning, Jan. 19, 2020, at Rhea County Medical Center in Dayton, Tenn.
A celebration of life will be held Monday, Feb. 17, at 11:30 a.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 310 S. Clay St., Mount Carroll, with Parson Robert Stark officiating. Memorials may be made to the family.
He was born the second son and fifth child of Eugene and Erma Kenyon Kruse on Sept. 19, 1937, on the Kehl farm north of Mount Carroll. Since his father was a hired man for several area farmers, Bud grew up a country boy with down home sensible values and a strong work ethic that he passed on to his children. He found out later in life that he was a Mayflower descendant through his mother's side of the family.
He attended the Pleasant Hill one room school with his older siblings and graduated from Lanark High School in 1956. On Sept. 27, 1957, Bud and Patricia Alice Fulrath were united in marriage at the Cherry Grove Church of the Brethren north of Lanark by the Rev. Merle Hawbecker, Bud's former teacher. Bud and Patty had three children and they later divorced in 1973. On Dec. 6, 1974, he married Beverly J. (Bloomer) Johnson and added three more teens to the family.
Starting in 1957, Bud worked for Micro-Switch in Freeport for 37 years, retiring in 1994. Bud was a hard-working but humble man, but would be known to say that he helped put men in space and on the moon. In 1959, he was one of six men chosen for the task of developing switches that would eventually be used in the Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, and Sky Lab spacecrafts.
In 2003 he and Bev pulled up their Illinois roots, bought their dream home, and retired to Crossville, Tenn. He and Bev had been faithful members of Crossroads Community Church in Freeport and Faith Bible Church in Crossville. They spent their remaining years watching the beautiful view from their deck and helping others through the volunteer program at the church.
One of his hobbies was HO and N gauge train set and he had built a layout on a girder table and the top ledge of the limestone basement walls when the family lived in Lanark. After moving to Freeport and again to Crossville, he continued by building the greatest train tables ever. Other hobbies included gardening and he was an amateur radio operator and loved following NASCAR.
Bud is survived by his son, Brian (Jo Lyn) of Lanark; daughters, Laura (Gayla) of Ashland, Wis., and Carrie Brooks of Atlanta, Ga.; two grandsons, Brandon (Corrine) of Marida, Yucatan, Mexico and Evan, of Titusville, Fla., and a granddaughter, Skylar of Ashland, Wis.; two sisters Ethel Smith and Mable (Leroy) Hasbrouck, both of Lanark; and stepsons, Michael (Laurie) Johnson of Lena and Jeff Johnson of Freeport; step-grandchildren Joseph and Michelle Johnson, and Joshua and Justin Johnson of Freeport; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Erma; son, Brent in 1967; brother-in-law, Lyle Smith; sister and brother-in-law Ralph and Florence Moshure; brother and sister-in-law, Clarence and Edna Kruse; and a brother Albert in infancy.
Thank you so much to Carrie for all the love and care she gave to Dad in his twilight years.