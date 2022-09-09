CLINTON, Iowa—Carol I. Flack, 74, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.
Carol was born Nov. 5, 1947, in Oak Park, the daughter of Guy and Carol (Wing) Hendricks. She married Clarence Flack Oct. 25, 1969, in Oak Park.
Carol worked as an administrative assistant at the U.S. Army Depot in Savanna and McAlester, Okla. She had a strong Catholic faith, where she was a member of Prince of Peace Parish, Clinton, Iowa.
Carol is survived by her husband, Clarence Flack of Clinton, Iowa; three children, Sean (Sandy) Flack of Seattle, Wash., Heather Dann of Clinton, Iowa, and Corie (Amanda) Flack of Camanche, Iowa; four grandchildren, Samantha and Wyatt Dann, Brady and Payton Flack; her brother, Guy (Blanco) Hendricks of Sebring, Fla.; and four sisters, Barbara Hendricks, Mary Beth (Tom) Carter, Terre Bombard and Christine Hendricks.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a niece, Carissa.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Clinton. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be given to Prince of Peace Parish. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.