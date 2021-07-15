FULTON—Thomas M. Gramer, 71, of Fulton, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021.
A funeral service will be held in his honor at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna. Visitation will take place from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Savanna Spring Lake Cemetery.
Tom was born April 17, 1950, in Minneapolis, Minn., the son of John and Beverly (Stenson) Gramer. He attended school in Minneapolis and later earned his GED after joining the United States Navy. After his discharge from the Navy, he enlisted in the Army Reserves and later served in the active duty Army.
Tom earned his associate’s degree from Sioux Empire College and went on to work for the United States Postal Service in Orlando, Fla., for 24 years. In 1985, Tom married Debra A. Miller of Savanna.
Tom was a member of Crossview Church in Fulton, the Disabled Veterans and Al's Club. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially if there was a bonfire involved! He was the type to always keep busy. If he wasn't tinkering with something in the garage, he was out hunting for used items that he could either refinish or repurpose. He had a talent for seeing the potential in often discarded items.
Tom will be dearly missed by his wife Debra; three children, Brandon Gramer of Eatontown, N.J., Jesse Gramer of Savanna, and Rachel Gramer, of Normal; five grandchildren, Noah Gramer, Zachary Gramer, Logan Gramer, Madylin Gramer, and Kane Marges; seven siblings, Randy (Helen) Gramer, of San Diego, Calif., Bob (Marilyn) Gramer of Garrison, Minn., Chuck (Jill) Gramer of Safety Harbor, Fla., Jeff (Betty) Gramer of St. Louis Park, Minn., Laurie (Pat) Ayers of Andover, Minn., Linda Gulso of St. Michael, Minn., and Jim (Lise) Jaakola of Andover, Minn.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, John (Frances) Gramer and Beverly (Donald) Jaakola; sister, Kathie Dunham; two brothers, Dan Jaakola and Wally Gramer; and daughter, Charity Ann.