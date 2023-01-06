SAVANNA—Glen Brunner, 93, of Savanna, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at the First United Methodist Church in Savanna. The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Center Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock River Hospice and Home (RRHH).
Glen was born April 7, 1929, the son of Phillip and Florence (Holy) Brunner. He grew up on the family farm outside of Savanna and attended Savanna schools. Glen married Wilma Ferris on March 18, 1948. Together they raised four children and celebrated 69 years of marriage until Wilma's passing on Nov. 27, 2017.
Glen worked hard his entire life. He took over the family farm at a young age but always kept busy with other jobs. He was a milkman for Meadow Gold Dairy and delivered fuel to homes and businesses in Savanna. Glen worked for the Milwaukee Railroad, National Lock, and ended his working career at ADM (formerly Clinton Corn).
He always had interests in farming and the railroad. He was an avid collector of model trains and crafted an elaborate railroad layout in his basement, complete with local landmarks and many different trains and tracks.
Glen will be dearly missed by his two daughters, Janice (Roger) Hartman of Oregon, Ill., and Karen Coulter of Texarkana Texas; two sons, Robert (Sheila) Brunner of Chadwick and Kurt (Pam Naples) Brunner of Mount Carroll; three granddaughters, Kate Hartman of DeKalb, Hillary Brunner of Chicago, and Elizabeth (Chris Zwolan) Brunner of Glen Ellyn; three grandsons, Phillip Hartman of Sterling, Ben (Dawn) Hartman of Batavia, and Nicholas (Noel Leckemby) Brunner of Sacramento, Calif.; and two great-grandsons, Owen and Emmett Hartman of Batavia.
Glen was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; granddaughter, Emily Coulter; parents, Phillip and Florence; and his brother, Paul Brunner.