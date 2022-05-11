VEARL E. LAHRE JR.

SAVANNA—Vearl Elmer Lahre, Jr., 58, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, with a visitation from 2-3 p.m. Family and friends are invited to share in Vearl's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Vearl was born June 4, 1963, in Savanna, the son of Vearl Lahre Sr. and JoAnn Rubio. He graduated from Savanna High School with the class of 1981. Vearl made a career with the Marine Corps Programs Department, working in civil service as an engineering technician. He married Suzanne Corey in Walker Lake, Nev.
In Vearl's free time he loved to be outdoors camping, hunting and fishing. The simple things in life like cruising the back roads of Nevada always brought him peace.
Vearl will be dearly missed by his wife, Suzanne; daughters, Lindsay (John) Wachsmuth, Melisse Zunkel, and Hailey Lahre, all of Hawthorne, Nev.; son, Chuck Zunkel of Reno, Nev.; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; five sisters, Tammy Holmbo, Wendy Hatheway, Donna Olson, Teresa Susinka and Irene Castleman; and one brother, Paul Lahre.
Vearl was preceded in death by his parents, Vearl Sr. and JoAnn.