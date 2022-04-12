DONNA M. WURSTER

MOUNT CARROLL—Donna Mae Wurster, 78, of Mount Carroll, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at Allure of Mount Carroll Nursing Home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Massbach. Visitation will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. before the service. Family and friends are invited to share in Donna's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Donna was born Sept. 3, 1943, in Mount Carroll, the daughter of Oscar and Vera (Polhill) Rausch. She graduated from Mt. Carroll High School with the class 1961. On Oct, 8, 1966, Donna married Elwood H. Wurster at Good Hope Church. They would go on to raise two sons.
Donna was a loving and hard-working farmer's wife and mother. She was a dedicated homemaker and was always willing to help on the farm in any way she could. She was adept at using horse-drawn implements, then transitioned into their first steel-wheeled tractors.
In her younger years, she worked in an office, before marriage, and spent time working for Structo factory, making toys.
In her free time she enjoyed quilting and canning, and loved to bake Christmas cookies! She was also a lover of birds and volunteered as a Sunday School teacher.
Donna will be dearly missed by her two sons, Howard and Matthew Wurster, both of Elizabeth, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Elwood; parents, Oscar and Vera; sisters, Shirley Yingling and Betty Rausch; and twin sisters who passed as infants.