MOUNT CARROLL—Sandra W. Meinsma, 80, of Mount Carroll, passed away Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna.
A celebration of Sandy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dementia Society of America.
Sandy was born Sept. 1, 1943, daughter of Wayne and Marilyn (Handel) Hockman. She grew up in Morrison and Mount Carroll. Sandy's extended family was always close to home, which made time together easy. She grew up spending a lot of time with aunts, uncles and cousins that she felt were like her siblings.
Everyone in the family started working at her grandmother's restaurant, "Pauley's," in Mount Carroll at a very young age. It was at the restaurant where Sandy met Ronald Meinsma. The couple hit it off and married on June 18, 1960. Together, Sandy and Ron raised two children and celebrated 51 years of marriage. They later separated.
Sandy had a strong work ethic her entire life. She worked at Atwood in Mount Carroll for many years as well as making pizza at Sievert’s. Later in life Sandy worked for Sinnissippi Centers as well as worked at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Mount Carroll. She loved this job as she was able make money doing something she loved — folding laundry.
She also operated a beauty parlor from her home for many years. As her kids were growing up she would try out new hairstyles on them, sometimes for the better, and sometimes not. She could be a stern mom, but she was always fair and supportive.
Sandy was an excellent cook, and made many treats: apple dumplings, chocolate sheet cake, apple crisp, Christmas cookies, and many more. She would always be excited for the holidays and the chance to decorate and help her children with costumes.
At the center of Sandy's life was her family. She lived to take care of others, be it her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, or friends. Her door was always open for anyone who needed help. Taking care of those she loved filled her with energy and joy. Sandy's tender heart and caring nature lives on in those she loved most.
Sandy will be dearly missed by her two children, Randy (Brenda Toot) Meinsma of Elizabeth and Tammy (Tim) McWethy of Savanna; five grandchildren, Brian (Amber) Boyer of Savanna, Kayla (Derek) Carroll of Lake Carroll, Bryce (Lindsey) Meinsma of Lanark, Daniel Rodda of Savanna, and Brett Meinsma of Lanark; 10 great-grandchildren; her ex-husband, Ronald Meinsma of Savanna; numerous close cousins; and Bill Bumphrey, who was like another son.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Marilyn; her brother, Gary; two granddaughters, Kara and Chelsea; and her favorite dog, Tia.