BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss.—Paul Dannels, 65, of Bay St. Louis, Miss., formerly of Cordova, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Bay St. Louis, Miss.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Manny’s Too in Fulton.
Paul was born Feb. 13, 1956, in Savanna, to Robert and Arliss Dannels. He graduated with the Savanna High School class of 1974. He retired from 3M in Cordova with 34 years of service.
Paul will always be remembered for his quick wit and fun sense of humor. Anyone who knew Paul knows his passion for cars, especially fast ones. He had a great talent for auto bodywork and enjoyed restoring cars back to their glory days.
He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. Other interests included body building, fishing and listening to Elvis. He enjoyed reading and watching documentaries, especially anything space-related.
Above all, Paul cherished the many good times spent with his much-loved daughters.
Paul will be missed dearly by his daughters, Danielle Eads of Ames, Iowa, Katie McColley of Kiln, Miss., Abigail McColley of Diamond Head, Miss., and Brooke (Cookie) Dannels of Clinton Iowa; his sister, Deena (Greg) Bahr of Clinton, Iowa; nephews, Chris Bahr of Clinton, Iowa, and Matt (Britny) Bahr of Fulton; and furry best friends, Ruger and Roy.
He was preceded in death by his parents.