MILLEDGEVILLE—Ronald Lee Lartz, 75, of Milledgeville, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
He worked at RB&W in Rock Falls for over 40 years until he retired in 2011.
He also umpired softball for over 35 years with the Coloma Township Park District in Rock Falls, which brought him great joy and life-long friends. He also loved going to his granddaughter Allison's softball games.
Ronald was born April 18, 1946, in Thomson, the son of Walter and Virginia (Lamm) Lartz. He married Cheryl Smith on May 6, 1967, in Milledgeville. She preceded him in death on Oct. 14, 2012.
Survivors include two daughters, Antoinette "Toni" (Korey) Fossett of Chadwick and Trisha Renji of Elkhorn Wis.; one son, Trent (Amy) Lartz; and one granddaughter, Allison Fossett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter in infancy, Tanya Lartz; and two brothers, Michael Lartz and David Lartz.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at Bethel Cemetery in Milledgeville, with pastor Rick Koch officiating. A luncheon will follow at the Milledgeville Men’s Club in Milledgeville.
Now he will not need his "Good Looking Discount!"
A memorial has been established to the Milledgeville Park District.
Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.