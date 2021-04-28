BISHOP HILL—Roy E. Magnuson Jr., 73, of Bishop Hill, formerly of Mount Carroll, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at his home.
Cremation will be accorded and no services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in his name to the Bishop Hill Old Settlers Association at P.O. Box 68, Bishop Hill, IL, 61419, www.bhosa.org. Rux Funeral Home in Galva is assisting the family with arrangements.
He was born Oct. 11, 1947, in Clinton, Ind., the son of Roy E. and Verna L. (Dahlke) Magnuson Sr. He married Beth Ann Guarino on July 8, 1978, in St. James, N.Y. She survives as do his children, Roy (Shannon) Magnuson and Amelia (Patrick) Light; his grandchildren, Deirde and Fiona Light and Finian and Felix Magnuson; and two sisters, Elin (Jim) Capps of Colorado and Betty (Bob) LaBonte of Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kris Wheeler.
Roy had studied engineering at the College of DuPage. He had worked for the Milwaukee Road, the Long Island Railroad as Superintendent of Diesel Operations and then had retired from Cummins after many years as a Power Systems Specialist. After his retirement, he was a consultant for Interstate Power Systems.
When he and his young family moved from New York to Illinois in 1989, he started a small, family-run flower farm, Windy Corner Farm. It evolved into the Feathered Nest when he and his wife moved to Bishop Hill in 2001.
After making the move to Bishop Hill, he continued his interest in gardening, bee keeping, model railroading, woodworking and above all, spending time with his grandkids, the joy of his life. Most recently, Roy served as Co-President of the Bishop Hill Old Settlers Association.
