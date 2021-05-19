PAMELA W. CLEARY

BROOMFIELD, Colo.—Pamela Walker Cleary, 69, daughter of Robert (Hootch) and Jackie Walker, passed away suddenly in Broomfield, Colo.
She was born May 28, 1951, in Savanna, graduating Savanna High School with the class of 1969.
She worked for the Department of Interior in the U.S. government until retirement. She retired in Colorado.
She was a great lover of animals and advocated for their well-being. She also loved to garden and paint.
She survived by her mother, Jackie (Carole) Walker of Savanna; sisters, Jody (Mike) Holesinger of Michigan, Meg Weiland of Michigan, and Kim Bundy of Savanna; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert (Hootch) Walker.
A family memorial will be held at a later date.