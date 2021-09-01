JODI D. FRENCH

THOMSON—Jodi Danell French, 52, of Thomson, passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Courage was natural for Jodi, and she faced adversity with a smile. She was strong, compassionate and GIVING.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at the Thomson United Methodist Church. Burial will take place in Lower York Cemetery, Thomson. Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at the church.
It was Jodi's wish that everyone attending would be in casual dress with no black. Facemasks are recommended and the service may also be viewed on Facebook Live. Online condolences may be left for the family at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Jodi was born March 29, 1969, in Savanna, the daughter of Gerald and Donna (Sippel) Smith. She is a 1987 graduate of the Thomson High School. While in high school, Jodi began dating the love of her life, Kenneth "KC" French. On June 20, 1987, Jodi and KC were married. They raised three children and celebrated 34 years of marriage.
Jodi studied at Sauk Valley Community College, receiving a Nursing Degree. She worked at Medical Associates, MercyOne in Clinton, Iowa, and Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna. She especially enjoyed working with Dr. Irshad and his staff; they became like family.
"Jodi was an awesome Mom, always there for us, and supportive of our choices." She enjoyed family events, including the backyard pool and camping. She would drop everything to help a family member or friend, even in her final days she was visiting a sick friend to offer support.
Jodi loved traveling with KC to many places, including Australia and her favorite, South Africa. She was a "DIY Queen" and always scrapbooking, making crafts and looking for treasures at auctions.
She had a passion for supporting Pink Heals of Sauk Valley or Pink-Out events at the local schools. Jodi helped others through chemo by making chemo kits, angels, or just sharing her fun sense of humor by entertaining them. She helped many others through their cancer journeys.
Jodi will dearly missed by her husband, Kenneth "KC" French of Thomson; two sons, Cody French of Clinton, Iowa, and Tyler French of Thomson; her daughter, KaCee French of Savanna; her mother, Donna Opheim of Fulton; her father, Gerald Smith of Savanna; three brothers, Eric (Tiffani) Smith of Thomson, Kip (Ella) Opheim of Camanche, Iowa, and Mark (Lori) Opheim of Marion, Iowa; four sisters, Kristi (Kevin) Gustafson of Moline, Cindy (Jim) Assenmacher of Hauntown, Iowa, Kelly (Jim) Montgomery of Clinton, Iowa, and Kristi (Dan) Sampy of Clinton, Iowa; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jodi is preceded in death by all of her grandparents; her stepmother, Jeanette Smith; and her stepfather, Bud Opheim.