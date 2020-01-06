ROXANNE M. HOLCOMB

DENVER, Colo.—Roxanne Marie Holcomb, 59, of Denver, Colo., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at her home after a long battle with Lupus. Cremation rights have been accorded.
Roxanne was born April 16, 1960, in Savanna, the daughter of Herbert "Mick" and Geraldine (McGinnis) Holcomb. She graduated from Savanna High School and attended Illinois State University.
Roxanne enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a medical technician. After the Army, she worked as a civilian at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center and the Denver VA Hospital.
Roxanne enjoyed researching genealogy, reading, studying history and helping friends and family.
Roxanne will be dearly missed by her brother, Dan (Carmen) Holcomb, and three nephews, Patrick, Owen and Luke Holcomb, all of Galena.
Roxanne was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jeff; and two infant brothers, Donald and Kevin.