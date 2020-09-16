CLINTON, Iowa—Sophie "Sue" Saporito, 99, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa.
Sue was born March 29, 1921, in rural Mosinee, Wis., the daughter of Stanley and Francis (Augustyn) Kania. She attended Chicago schools. On Sept. 23, 1947, in Fairfield, Iowa, Sue married Salvador Saporito. They remained by each other's side until Salvador's passing in 1984.
Sue was a homemaker for most of her life. Following Salvador's retirement, they moved to Las Vegas. Sue called Las Vegas home for 25 years, but ultimately returned home to care for two of her brothers. She took her role of caregiver quite seriously and was a bright spot in her brothers’ lives.
Sue was an avid reader and placed a great deal of importance on keeping her mind sharp. But it wasn't just mental acuity that kept Sue going. Into her 90s, she would regularly walk miles at a time. She was quite an active woman, both mentally and physically.
Sue will be dearly missed by her niece, Arlene Skonieczny, of Thomson; nephew, James (Carol) Malysiak of the Galena Territory; and beloved members of her extended family, David (Susan) Schwaller of Plymouth, Minn., Sun Yung Shin of Minneapolis, Minn., Michael (Toni) Skonieczny of Niles, Susan (Michael) Legrady of Barrington, Karen (Tom) Simon of Ingleside; 11 great-great-nieces; and nephews; and one great-great-great-nephew.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Francis; and her siblings, Eleanor, Josephine, Chester, Henry and Joseph.
Sue was a resident at the Alverno Nursing Home in Clinton, Iowa, for four years. Her family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all the Alverno staff for their devoted care.