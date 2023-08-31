KEITH L. KNISS

LANARK—Keith LeRoy Kniss, 90, of Lanark, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Winn Prairie in Freeport.
A public visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Law Jones Eastland Funeral Home in Lanark. A private funeral service for immediate family members was held Friday, Aug. 25, with burial following at the Lanark Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that financial donations be made in Keith's name, which will be directed to the Alzheimer's Association by the Kniss family. The family would also like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to the respective teams at Winn Prairie and St. Croix Hospice for their love and support of Keith.
Keith was born June 22, 1933, in Savanna, the son of Arthur and Kathryn Kniss. He attended Lanark High School, graduating with the class of 1951. In 1954, Keith enlisted in the United States Army, ultimately ending his service in the military in 1958 at the rank of Sergeant.
On his 21st birthday, June 22, 1954, Keith married his life's love, Roma Jane Sturtevant. Keith and Roma were married for 69 years. Together they raised three children, Kevin, Kraig and Amy, and built their lives on a small family farm in the Lanark area. Keith worked as an insurance broker/agent for Mutual of Omaha for 63 years. Keith had a kind heart for people and treated his friends and business associates with tremendous care and compassion.
Keith was a long-time member of the First Brethren Church in Lanark and loved to serve, especially in the music ministry. He also supported the community by serving on the Lanark School Board and the Freedom Township Board. Given his love for area sports, Keith was a charter board member of the Northwest Illinois Sports Hall of Fame (formerly known as Shoot the Bull).
In his free time, Keith was a hobby farmer and loved tinkering and raising an assortment of animals. He loved woodworking and made many special keepsakes for his home, kids and grandchildren. He loved his grandchildren dearly and was their biggest supporter. He enjoyed attending their events and was always so proud to be their grandpa.
Family was always the top priority for Keith, and that began with his loving wife Roma. They would spend many hours working together in the flower and vegetable gardens, mostly under his bride's direction. When younger, they spent many evenings traveling around the area dancing. He often referred to Roma as his "Daily Sunshine," and valued the joyous time spent by her side. Their love was iconic and will always be an inspiration to those dear to them.
Keith will be dearly missed by his wife, Roma; son, Kraig (Tami) Kniss of Warrenville, Ill.; daughter, Amy (Ward "Sam" Rouse) Hamilton of Clive, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Nancy Kniss of Lanark; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Kniss; parents, Arthur and Kathryn Kniss; brother, Kenneth (June) Kniss; and two sisters who died at birth.