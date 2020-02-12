TREMPEALEAU, Wis.—Teman A. Olson Jr. 72, of Trempealeau, Wis., and formerly of Onalaska, Wis., died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Gundersen Health in La Crosse, Wis.
He was born Jan. 19, 1948, in Savanna, to Teman and Laurel (Lapp) Olson. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-68 and was honorably discharged. He married Barbara Pazour Dec. 21, 1973, in Mount. Carroll.
Teman worked as a conductor for the Burlington Railroad for many years. He loved motorcycle riding, gardening, woodworking and was an avid Pokeman player who went by Gym Trainer 70. Teman was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara; two daughters, Candy Olson (fiancé Michael Turner) of Prophetstown and Kristy (Todd) Voth of Stillman Valley; a son, Tim (Michele) Olson of Onalaska, Wis.; 13 grandchildren, Angela, Teman, Brian, Parker, Christine, Desiree, Jessica, Brady, Timothy, Michael, Allison, Nicole and Courtney; great-grandchildren, Kelliann, Alexander and Austyn; a brother, Terry Olson of Louisiana; a sister-in-law, Dena Olson of Savanna; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Don Arnold and Michael Olson.
Services were held Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley, Wis. Burial with military honors was at the Coon Valley Lutheran Cemetery.
Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. “Death before dishonor.”