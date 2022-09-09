MOUNT CARROLL—Larry W. Miller, 68, of Mount Carroll, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Pearl Pavilion in Freeport. A private family graveside committal service will be held.
Larry was born Sept. 1, 1953, son of Harold and Phyllis (Randecker) Miller. He grew up on the family dairy farm, helping milk and take care of the cows. Larry attended Mount Carroll High School and graduated with the class of 1971.
Larry worked on the farm for most of his life. In 2004 Larry began to work for Walmart. It was here where Larry met the love of his life, Eva Matheson. The couple hit it off and got married on Dec. 24, 2015. Together, Larry and Eva celebrated six years of marriage.
Larry was a man of few words, but had a big heart. He was Eva's knight in shining armor. Together, Larry and Eva liked to travel to Wisconsin, where they would go apple picking near Prairie du Chien. At home Larry liked to watch classic television shows, including The Andy Griffith Show and Matlock. Larry's loving heart and kind nature live on in those he held close.
Larry will be dearly missed by his wife, Eva Miller of Mount Carroll; two step-daughters, Andrea (Pat) Jones and Katarina (Will Wacker) Pierce; three step-grandchildren, Arianna, Eramis and Adalynn; one brother, Russell (Terrie) Miller of Elizabeth; two nephews, Kurtis (Breanna) Miller of Chicago, and Michael Miller of Chicago; two great-nieces, Mia and Cecilia; and two siblings-in-law, Jim Matheson of Ballwin, Mo., and Billie Matheson of Houston, Texas.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Phyllis.