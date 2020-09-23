MOUNT CARROLL—Charles B. Sipe Jr., 47, of Mount Carroll, passed away suddenly Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Mount Carroll with burial in the Sipe family cemetery in rural Mount Carroll.
Memorials may be given in Charlie's honor to the Charles Sipe Jr. Memorial Fund at the Savanna-Thomson State Bank.
Charlie was born Sept. 15, 1972, in Sterling, the son of Charles Sr. and Linda (Bender) Sipe. He graduated from Mount Carroll High School with the Class of 1990 and went on to Lincoln Tech, where he earned a certification in auto-diesel mechanics.
Charlie went to work on the family farm for a bit then moved to Tennessee, where he met Tonya Castle. On March 8, 1995, the two were married. Charlie and Tonya then moved back to the Mount Carroll area where they had two boys, Johnathan and Riley. Charlie went to work for Metform, Riverport Railroad (earning his engineer and conductor licenses), and John Deere.
Though he worked a number of jobs throughout his life, his heart was always tied to the family farm, which he never left for long.
On April 11, 2019, Charlie married Megan Smith. Between her daughter, Isabella, and their new baby daughter, Willow, Charlie welcomed two more children into his heart.
Charlie was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, especially deer, and shared this love with his two boys. He also trapped, spent time (recklessly) enjoying 4-wheelers, and butchered and smoked his own meats.
But most of all, Charlie loved his family. His big heart is perhaps best represented by his registration as an organ donor. Though Charlie died too soon, his departure from this world will undoubtedly improve the lives of many, just as he would have wanted.
Charlie will be dearly missed by his wife, Megan; children, Johnathan (Megan Gibbs) Sipe of Elizabeth, Riley Sipe of Warren, Isabella Smith of Mount Carroll, and Willow Sipe of Mount Carroll; mother, Linda Sipe of Mount Carroll; sisters, Peggy (George) Grams of Savanna, Bobbie (Charles) Sipe, of Amboy, and Stacie (Robert) Klein of Mount Carroll; brother, Donnie (India) Sipe of Mount Carroll; and former wife, Tanya Sipe of Warren.
Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Charles Sipe Sr.; niece, Lindsey Grams; nephew, Donald Sipe; and cousin, Carl Everett Sipe.