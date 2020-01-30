SAVANNA—Marolyn French, 85, of Savanna, formerly of Thomson, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the United Methodist Church in Thomson. Visitation will occur from 10-11 a.m. the day of the service. A graveside memorial service will take place at a later date. Family and friends are invited to share in Marolyn's life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Marolyn was born Nov. 4, 1934, in New Hampton, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Clara (Chesbro) Swenson. She attended New Hampton schools, graduating with the Class of 1952. On Nov. 8, 1952, Marolyn married Gene French. They celebrated 48 years of marriage before Verle's passing in 2001.
She went on to receive her associate’s degree in nursing, and made a nice career of it, working in respiratory therapy for Mercy as well as working for Big Meadows and various other nursing facilities as an LPN.
Marolyn was active in her community, serving as a Cub Scout Den Mother, volunteering at Melon Days year after year, and participating in the American Legion Auxiliary and United Methodist Women. In her free time, she enjoyed bowling and playing cards. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family, but the casino was a close second!
Marolyn will be dearly missed by her three sons, Jay French of Albuquerque, N.M., K.C. (Jodi) French of Thomson, and Tom French, of Thomson; daughter, Dee (Phil) Tipton of Clinton, Iowa; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brother, Art (Betty) Swenson of Plainfield; and a sister, Sandy (Mill) Logeman of St. Cloud, Minn.
Marolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Clara; husband, Gene; one brother, Sheldon; three sisters, Arlene, Roceille, Roberta; and daughter, Dannette.