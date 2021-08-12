MARGARET KUNTZELMAN

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz.—Margaret Ann (Peggy) Kuntzelman, 88, of Sun City West, Ariz., passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after a brief illness.
She was born Aug. 6, 1932, in Savanna, to Margaret Reese Haas and William Haas, and married William (Bill) Kuntzelman in 1949. Peg graduated with a B.A. degree from Shimer College and was a beloved teacher of English literature for over 30 years.
Ever-active, Peg, along with her husband Bill, led groups of students overseas for cultural exchange experiences several times, and delighted in hosting a Swedish student in their home when her boys were in high school. Her interest in cultural exchange led her to help found Greenheart International and she served as Executive Director of the Chicago-based non-profit from 1988-1997.
After retiring, she became an avid golfer, tennis player, traveler, painter and bridge player. More than anything though, Peggy loved dancing and performed in numerous shows over two decades on the big stage of Stardust Theater in Sun City West, in addition to being a Golden Granny for the Phoenix Suns basketball team. Loved by many for her joie de vivre and thoughtful kindness, she will be remembered for her intelligence and her love of beauty and laughter.
Peggy will be missed dearly by her sons, Kenneth and his wife Ruth Whisler, and Emanuel and his wife Laura Rose; her four grandchildren Ana, Tory, Travis and Derek; and her great-grandson, Juan.
She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Schneider of Ft. Myers, Fla., Helen Adams of Sun City West, Ariz., and Kaye (Jim) Norris of Thomson; and her brother, Bill Haas of Mount Carroll.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Kuntzelman in 2018 and her sister June Dunk of Savanna.