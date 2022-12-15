CLINTON, Iowa—Floyd E. "Bud" Smith, 87, of Clinton, Iowa, formerly of Mount Carroll, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2022, at this home. In following Bud's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. Private graveside services will be held.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, with sharing of memories at 3 p.m. at the Pape Funeral Home, 2308 Pershing Blvd., Clinton.
Floyd was born May 17, 1935, in Savanna. He was the youngest of four children born to Elmer and Lillian (Mummert) Smith. After eight years of schooling in a one-room country school, Floyd graduated from Mount Carroll High School in 1954.
During his high school years, he played basketball and excelled at high jumping and was the Illinois State High School champion in 1953. The sports editor of the Clinton Herald newspaper gave him the nickname of "Flying Floyd."
He then attended Northern Illinois State Teachers College at DeKalb where he set the college high jump record and was ranked #2 in the United States. He had the best legal high jump in the world for three months in 1957. After college he continued to high jump with the Chicago Track Club and later with the Seniors Masters Track circuit.
In 1955 he married Charleen Lawlor in Clinton. They are the parents of Gregory (Karen), Jeffrey (Myndi), Timothy, Anthony, Elizabeth, and Amy Smith. Together, Floyd and Charleen traveled the world to compete in the Masters Meets, meeting and maintaining relationships with many of the athletes they met.
Floyd worked 12 years at Clinton Corn Processing Company and 29 years at Chemplex as a Process Control Technician. For 25 years he was a volunteer basketball coach and gym teacher at Sacred Heart School and later a basketball coach at St. Mary's Grade School, both in Clinton.
In the 1980s Floyd was President of the Carroll County Illinois Genealogy Society. He was also a Hospice volunteer for 10 years and received special recognitions for the many lives that he touched. Floyd enjoyed creating conversations with whomever he met. He attended church and enjoyed singing solos and duets with his son, Greg.
Preceding Floyd in death were his wife, Charleen; his parents; a son, Jeffrey; a daughter, Elizabeth; a brother, Clyde; and two sisters, Dorothy Rogers and Darlene Kaufman.
He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.