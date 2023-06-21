GARY L. COOK SR

HOLMEN, Wis.—Gary Lee Cook Sr., 84, of Holmen, Wis. passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, LaCrosse, Wis., surrounded by his family after a long, hard battle with COPD and a heart condition.
Gary was born on Sept. 22, 1938, to Wesley and Evelyn (Grayless) Cook. He married Delores (Bryant) Cook on June 20, 1961.
During his life he wore many hats as a laborer to provide for his family, performing welding and factory work, before his long-standing 20-year career working for the Burlington Northern Railroad for 17 years, finishing as a brakeman, finally working the remaining three years of his career with the Milwaukee Railroad.
He was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Savanna for many years. He attended Christ is Lord Free Lutheran Church for the last three years.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Cook Jr. and Michael Cook of Holmen, Wis.; two daughters, Angela (Phillip) Davies and Vicki Kristek of Holmen, Wis.; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Duane Cook of Savanna and Wes Cook of Belgium; and one sister, Terri Brien of Savanna.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, one daughter and three siblings.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 10, at Christ is Lord Free Lutheran Church, Onalaska, Wis. Pastor Jerry Nelson officiated the service. Burial was in Onalaska City Cemetery.
Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.