JUDITH A. DUNN

THOMSON—Judith Ann "Judy" Dunn was a fiercely loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Over the years, she was known as being strong-willed, even being described as a warrior and real firecracker, as she cared for her growing family and her students, teaching Special Education for 27 years. At the age of 79, Judy passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at home in Thomson, in the loving care of her family and Rock River Hospice.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, with a visitation prior to the service from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor David Yim of the First United Methodist Church of Savanna will officiate.
Judith was born April 27, 1942, in Savanna, the daughter of George and Beulah (Corbett) Pratt. Her family moved to Shelbyville, Mo., where she graduated from high school with the Class of 1959. They later moved to Alamogordo, N.M., where she worked as a waitress in her mom's restaurant.
It was there in New Mexico where her two children, John and April, were born. Judy's father passed away and the family moved back to Savanna in 1968 where she took a job at Eaton Corp. Judy was fortunate to have her mom, Beulah, living with her as she raised the kids.
When April started kindergarten, Judy began her college education at Clinton Community in 1971, then on to the University of Dubuque, receiving her B.A. in Special Education in 1975. She later received her Master's degree from Western Illinois University in 1995. Judy taught in Hanover in 1980-1981, then the River Bend School District from 1984 until retiring in 2010.
In 1970, Judy married Edward Smith; he passed away in 1973. She later married Danny Dunn April 15, 1976. They celebrated 23 years of marriage before he passed away in 2009. Danny and Judy owned and operated the Hanover Café from 1979-2001, this time counting on her mom, Beulah, to help her by cooking pies.
Judy enjoyed reading, walking, her book club, volunteering at the Fulton Thrift Store, playing the lottery and spending time with her friends and doing lunch. She especially enjoyed family events, spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Judy will be dearly missed by her son, John (Sheila) Looney of Chadwick; her daughter, April (Randy) Joyner of Huntsville, Ala.; five grandchildren, Ryan (Evy) Looney, Chad Looney, Angel Looney, BriAnn Joyner and Nate Joyner; four great-grandchildren, Robert and Rio Looney and Lexi and Lacey Warren; two brothers, Herbert (Sandy) Pratt of Thomson and James (Wanda) Pratt of Las Cruces, N.M.; two sisters, Diana Tharp of Pittsburgh, Okla., and Dorothy Oliver of Huntsville, Ala.
Judy was preceded in death by two husbands, Danny Dunn and Edward Smith; a brother, John Pratt; and both parents.