MARGARET A. MISEK

ELIZABETH—Margaret “Marge” Anne (Sichta) Misek of Elizabeth passed away peacefully in her sleep at Allure of Mount Carroll Nursing Center on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the age of 75, after a nearly four-year battle with cancer.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 4, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elizabeth, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Marge was a kind, gentle, patient Wife, Mother, Homemaker, Teacher and Friend. She was the embodiment of Grace and Peace, and all who knew her benefited from the warm glow of her humble heart. She leaves a legacy for loving well, always reminding us to "Take care of each other."
Marge was born March 2, 1948, in Champaign, the daughter of Clifford and Virginia (Cuno). Sichta. She is a 1966 graduate of Lanark High School and graduated cum laude from the University of Illinois with a Master’s degree.
It was at the U of I that she met the love and best friend of her life, Jerry Misek. Marge married her soulmate, Jerry, on Aug. 30, 1969, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savanna. Together they celebrated 53 years of marriage and raised three sons at their home in rural Elizabeth, Acorn Acres.
In 1970 Jerry and Marge moved to Jo Daviess County where Marge taught elementary school at Elizabeth and River Ridge schools, retiring in 2013 with a break to raise her boys until they reached school age. She loved to inspire her students to follow their passions in life.
In 1975, Marge and Jerry bought a tract of timber near Elizabeth and built their home. They named their beloved property "Acorn Acres." In 2009, Marge and Jerry received the Carroll County Conservation Family of the Year award, and in 2011 they received the Outstanding Tree Farm Award in the State of Illinois.
Marge had an absolute love for people, the outdoors, gardening, walking in the woods and traveling with Jerry to all 50 states. Most of all she loved her God. She was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elizabeth where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren. She always prioritized time with family, and that has made all the difference.
Marge will be dearly missed by her husband, Jerry Misek; sons, David (Paula) Misek, Dan (Rebecca) Misek, and Mark (Amber) Misek; grandchildren, Amber (Luke) Riffo, Gina Misek, Andrew Misek, Amiah Misek, Amber Garde, Arianna Misek and Michaiah Oblak, Veronica Misek, and Ivan Misek; her brother, Robert (Pia) Sichta; and her sister, Susie (Jim) VerHage.
Marge was preceded in death by a brother, Clifford Sichta Jr., and both parents.