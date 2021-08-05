PHYLLIS JEAN KAMPAS

ELKHORN, Wis./SAVANNA—Phyllis Jean (Fulwider) Kampas, 94, of Elkhorn, Wis., formerly of Savanna, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, in the home of her son, Bill.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, with a graveside service following at Savanna Township Cemetery. Memorial gifts made in Jean's name may be directed to Disabled American Vets. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Born Oct. 24, 1926, and raised in Tipton, Iowa, Jean was the daughter of Roy and Enys (McDannold) Fulwider. She graduated from Tipton High School with the Class of 1944, and then earned her nursing degree from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Iowa City, Iowa, in 1947.
Jean and Steve A. (Joe) Kampas were married Oct. 24, 1947, and were the parents of four children.
Her 50-plus-year nursing career included employment at the Savanna City Hospital, in local doctors' offices, private duty nursing and was concluded with serving 26 years at Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna.
Jean was an avid sports fan. She was a life-long Cubs fan. A highlight in her life was the day grandson Brian and son Bill took her to Wrigley Field for a Cubs/White Sox game. Her other favorite was her beloved Iowa Hawkeyes. Her TV usually was tuned into some kind of sporting event with college sports being her favorite. When she couldn't find a baseball, football or basketball game to watch, she'd even settle for ping pong, golf, or bowling. She rarely missed watching the Kentucky Derby and Preakness horse races and enjoyed the Olympic figure skating competitions.
Jean also was an ardent reader and worked her daily crossword/word search puzzles, particularly enjoying Flower Power Crossword puzzles. She also liked to do embroidery work and jigsaw puzzles. Jean faithfully remembered birthdays and anniversaries with cards and wrote letters to those she'd met along life's journey.
In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling with family and friends, and especially road trips with her dear friend Evelyn Beck. She would joke about Evie's lead foot getting them to their destination in record time! She treasured her memories of family, friends and her pets.
Jean is survived by her son, Bill (Barb) of Elkhorn, Wis.; daughter-in-law, Anita Kampas of Pekin; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe (1970); sons, Steven (2019) and George (2016); infant daughter, Deborah (1954); and her sister, Marjorie (Fulwider) Tompkins, and brother-in-law, James Tompkins.
The family would like to thank the St. Croix Hospice team for their loving care and support.